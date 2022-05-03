Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

