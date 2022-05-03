Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. 976,951 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

