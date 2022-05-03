Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,013. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $245.29 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.