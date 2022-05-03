Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 11,540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 5,594,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

