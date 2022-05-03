Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. 6,570,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.