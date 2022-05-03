Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 25,064 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,881 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

