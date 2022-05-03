Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SPR opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 834,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

