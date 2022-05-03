Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 789,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

