Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $994,834.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $75.34 million and approximately $994,834.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000778 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 741,255,006 coins and its circulating supply is 674,606,825 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.