Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
About Squire Mining (Get Rating)
Squire Mining Ltd. engages in the development, operation, and manufacture of data mining infrastructure and system technology to support blockchain applications in the crypto-asset mining space worldwide. It provides application specific integrated circuit chips and mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core, and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.
