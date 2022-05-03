Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Squire Mining Ltd. engages in the development, operation, and manufacture of data mining infrastructure and system technology to support blockchain applications in the crypto-asset mining space worldwide. It provides application specific integrated circuit chips and mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core, and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.

