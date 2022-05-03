Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Squire Mining (CNSX:SQRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Squire Mining (Get Rating)

Squire Mining Ltd. engages in the development, operation, and manufacture of data mining infrastructure and system technology to support blockchain applications in the crypto-asset mining space worldwide. It provides application specific integrated circuit chips and mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core, and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Squire Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squire Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.