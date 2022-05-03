Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 3,058 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.68. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.75.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

