StockNews.com Downgrades FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

FCN opened at $155.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.45. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $170.31.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

