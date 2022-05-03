StockNews.com Lowers BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Hold

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

BGCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 3,203,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

