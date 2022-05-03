StockNews.com Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Sell

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of FRPT traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

