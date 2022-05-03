StockNews.com Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in PJT Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PJT Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in PJT Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

