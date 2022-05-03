STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.180-$2.220 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STORE Capital stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.23. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

