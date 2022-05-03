Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 4th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $237.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.