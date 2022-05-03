Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.31.

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.99 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 494,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

