Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 408,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

