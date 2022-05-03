Swap (XWP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $144.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $138,526.75 and approximately $144.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swap has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,183,742 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

