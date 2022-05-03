Synergy Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (SNRG)

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Synergy has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synergy has a market cap of $196,293.80 and $12.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00234607 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.20 or 0.00532496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

