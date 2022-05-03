Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TALO opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,724,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 4,577,019 shares of company stock valued at $81,108,210 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

