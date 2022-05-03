Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $588,978.95 and $314.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00158784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00329770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.