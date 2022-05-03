The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.68. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.