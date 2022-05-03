The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.96. 3,324,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.