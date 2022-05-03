The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $169.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,611. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.10 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

