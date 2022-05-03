The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 10,700,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.