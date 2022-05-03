Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $15.32 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

HAE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 11,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.