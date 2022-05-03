Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,873 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 7,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,281. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

