Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 14,600 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 122,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

