Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 20,944 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.23% of Popular worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Popular by 264.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,962. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

