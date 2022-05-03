Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.50. 56,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.14. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $302.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

