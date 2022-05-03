Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 15,216,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,434,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

