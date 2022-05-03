Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. 13,520,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,700,371. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.