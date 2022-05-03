Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $528.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.44.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

