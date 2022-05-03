Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after purchasing an additional 166,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $431,244,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,346.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,625.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2,761.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

