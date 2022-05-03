Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

