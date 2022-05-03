Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

V stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. 6,570,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.