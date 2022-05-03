Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,628 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,489,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,854,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

