Throne Reaches Market Cap of $15.38 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Throne has a total market cap of $15.38 million and $3.47 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00429722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,029.49 or 1.84229266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

