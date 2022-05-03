Tiger King (TKING) One Day Volume Hits $34,090.00

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 183.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

