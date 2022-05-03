Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00220839 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 198.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00448746 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,224.31 or 1.85121037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

