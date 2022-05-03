Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,563 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after buying an additional 121,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 35,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.