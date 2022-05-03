Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.11.

TD opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

