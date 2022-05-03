Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 4,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00.

TZOO traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 700,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.