TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.