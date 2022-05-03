Tycoon Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $183,277.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.76 or 0.99878638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00101288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.