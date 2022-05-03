Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Udemy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Udemy stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,621,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Udemy (Get Rating)
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.