Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Udemy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,621,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.