Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UIS opened at $13.54 on Friday. Unisys has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $915.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 31.33% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 266.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

