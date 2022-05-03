Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.54.

UHS opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

